Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Tampa today

TAMPA -- Medical marijuana providers Trulieve will open its first dispensary in Tampa today.

The first company to be granted authorization by the state to distribute low THC and high THC cannabis to qualifying patients at its location at 8701 North Dale Mabry Highway.

"This is exciting start to the new year for Trulieve and the patients we serve. As the first licensee to be authorized to dispense medical cannabis in Florida, we are pleased to serve an expanding Tampa market. We are also excited to be opening our newest dispensary," Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said in a statement.

It is the third dispensary for the company in the state and the second in the bay area. Trulieve opened its Clearwater branch on US-19 in August.

