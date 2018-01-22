Meet the newest resident at Busch Gardens!

TAMPA -- There will soon be a new inhabitant of the Serengeti Plain at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The park announced baby calf Angel was born to her mother Cupid.

The very tall bundle of joy stands 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

You’ll be able to see her soon on the Serengeti Plain.

