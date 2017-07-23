Meghan McCain shares photo of her with father, John McCain, on hike

@MeghanMcCain

Meghan McCain tweeted a photo that she says was taken on a hike Saturday morning with her father, U.S. Sen. John McCain, days after he received a brain-cancer diagnosis.

"Amazing hike with dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning," she said in the tweet. "Thank you all for your best wishes."

Amazing hike with Dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning. Thank you all for your best wishes! pic.twitter.com/P9RR2v91HB — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 22, 2017

The photo purports to show Meghan McCain and her father from behind as they sit on a bench overlooking a verdant valley.

Arizona's senior senator revealed Wednesday that he has a primary brain tumor, with doctors describing the tumor as a glioblastoma. Doctors identified the aggressive brain tumor after McCain, 80, had cranial surgery to remove a blood clot near his left eye.

McCain has said he is reviewing treatment options with his family. Those could include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, according to a statement from the Mayo Clinic.

The Republican senator said he plans to get back to work soon. On Thursday morning, he tweeted, "I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support — unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by!"

AZCentral