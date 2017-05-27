Memorial Day observances around Tampa Bay

It's Memorial Day weekend, time to remember and honor our military heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. There are events around Tampa Bay through Monday to honor those heroes. Here are some of them, from WUSFNews.

Saturday

At the Sarasota National Cemetery, the Memorial Day event begins at 10am. It will include Patriotic music, Navy veteran and State Rep. Julie Gonzalez and Lt. Gen. Thomas Montgomery. It's at Patriot Plaza, 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota. (Details here)

Sunday

Then on Sunday, here are a number of events including a Memorial Day Tribute from 1pm to 4pm at Crest Lake Park in Clearwater.

Also on Sunday, A Tribute to Heroes Parade and Block Party will be held from 6pm to 8:30pm in Bradenton. It's at Lakewood Ranch at 8100 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. The parade begins at 7pm, featuring children on decorated bicycles, floats, local bands and more. Proceeds will benefit Manasota Operations Troop Support, the Denis V. Cooper Foundation and Bradenton River VFW 12055.

There are several more events around Tampa Bay on Monday. Visit WUSFNews.com for those events and others across Florida.

© 2017 WTSP-TV