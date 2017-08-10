Memorial service set for Snooty the manatee

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

A memorial will be held for beloved manatee Snooty next month.

Snooty, the longest-lived manatee in captivity who died days after his 69th birthday, will be honored on Sept. 10 at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton, his home since 1949.

The museum will offer free admission from noon-5 p.m.

Snooty drowned July 23 after being caught in aquarium equipment.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV