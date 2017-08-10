WTSP
Memorial service set for Snooty the manatee

The South Florida Museum will offer free admission on Sept. 10 from noon to 5 p.m.

10News Staff , WTSP 5:37 PM. EDT August 10, 2017

A memorial will be held for beloved manatee Snooty next month.

Snooty, the longest-lived manatee in captivity who died days after his 69th birthday, will be honored on Sept. 10 at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton, his home since 1949.

The museum will offer free admission from noon-5 p.m. 

Snooty drowned July 23 after being caught in aquarium equipment.

