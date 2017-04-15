Men rescued from capsized fishing boat near Cedar Key

The Coast Guard air-evacs a man from a fishing boat. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued two people Saturday from a capsized fishing boat near Cedar Key

At 11:04 p.m. Friday, watch standers from Sector St. Petersburg got an emergency radio call from a man aboard a Sea Tow boat. He said he was stuck in bad weather, his tow line to a 33-foot fishing boat broke, and he was in need of emergency assistance.

A 27-foot Response Boat crew from Coast Guard Station Yankeetown and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater were launched, and the area's Marine Emergency Response Team was activated.

The boat crew was unable to safely place the fishing boat in tow. They remained on scene until another Sea Tow boat arrived.

The helicopter crew hoisted the two men from the capsized hull of their boat and transported them to Air Station Clearwater.

No injuries were reported.



