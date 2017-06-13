Michael Flynn Says Public Frenzy Is The Reason He's Refusing To Testify
President Trump's former National Security Adviser says escalating public frenzy is the reason for him not testifying in the Russian investigation. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WTSP 3:39 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Puerto Rico as a state would affect Florida
-
Mom of slain lottery winner claims jackpot
-
Pulse survivor revisits the nightclub memorial
-
Sessions testifies to senators
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
The Drug Whisperer
More Stories
-
London fire chief: 'A number of fatalities' as…Jun 14, 2017, 3:56 a.m.
-
Two minors, two adults taken to hospital after…Jun 14, 2017, 3:45 a.m.
-
Rain clouds recede overnight, but they'll be backJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.