Michigan woman cited for indecent exposure after riding motorcycle naked

Woman riding on the back of a motorcycle naked in Jackson, Michigan. (Photo: Courtesy of Jenny Hall)

JACKSON, MICH. - A woman has been cited for indecent exposure after being spotted riding on a motorcycle in Jackson, says our affiliate WXYZ Detroit.

It happened Wednesday morning at around 9:15 a.m. The incident was caught on video.

The woman, who was riding as a passenger, was then spotted by an officer, who gave chase before losing her for a short period of time.

When the officer caught back up to her, she was putting a jacket on. She also told the officer she was a “thrill seeker.”

The man who was driving the motorcycle told police he was giving the woman a ride home. He did not explain why she was naked.

