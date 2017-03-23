Hillsborough County is still short more than 100 school bus drivers for the school year which starts August 10.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A Booker Middle School student was found in possession of a firearm on a school bus Thursday afternoon.

Sarasota Police Department said detectives are interviewing two juveniles at this time.

SPD said that no students were harmed and there is no danger to the public. They did not release information on what type of gun was found.

