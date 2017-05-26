Middle school students arrested after sharing sex video

The students who were arrested all attend Burns Middle School. (Photo: Google Earth)

Four juveniles have been arrested and charged with transmitting child pornography after they recorded a girl performing a sex act in a department store dressing room, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies say the victim's mother contacted them on March 27, telling them her daughter, who is under the age of 14, was recorded performing a sex act in the dressing room of JC Penney, 331 Brandon Town Center. The 12-year-old Brandon boy involved in the sex act recorded it, deputies said. The victim did not know about the video.

The victim's mother said the video had been shared to the girl and boy's classmates at Burns Middle School, 615 Brooker Road, via social media and cell phones.

The investigation found the act had taken place March 18, and the boy involved had transmitted the video to a 14-year-old Brandon boy, who posted it on Instagram.

Deputies found two Valrico girls, both age 12, had posted the video to their Instagram accounts.

The boy involved in the sex act was charged with production of child pornography and transmission of child pornography.

The boy who posted the video on Instagram has been charged with promotion of child pornography, transmission of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The two girls who posted the video on their Instagram accounts were charged with transmission of child pornography.

All the suspects were booked into Hillsborough County's Juvenile Assessment Center. Their names are being withheld because of their ages.

© 2017 WTSP-TV