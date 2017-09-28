WTSP
Close

Military dad surprises son at school

A military dad surprises his son at a Maryland school. (Video courtesy: Laura Mitchell)

WUSA 11:54 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

GAITHERSBURG, MD. (WUSA9) - One little boy got a big surprise Thursday when his military dad showed up at his Maryland school. 

Navy Corpsman Matthew Foreman has been deployed since January. 

Foreman showed up Thursday afternoon at Rosemont Elementary School in Gaithersburg to surprise his son, Cameron, during reading time. 

While Foreman was deployed, his wife Lauren and their son moved to Rockville and Cameron just started kindergarten earlier this month. 

He had no idea his dad was coming home. The school help disguise Foreman as the special guest reader. 

When Cameron saw his dad, he yelled, "Daddy," running into his arms for a long embrace. 

What a special moment!

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories