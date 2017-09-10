Miss North Dakota wins 2018 Miss America competition

Miss North Dakota 2017 Cara Mund enters the stage to participate in Miss America 2018 - First Night of Preliminary Competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 6, 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions, 2017 Getty Images)

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund has been crowned Miss America 2018.

She bested a field of 51 competitors from each state and the District of Columbia during the week-long event's finale Sunday night in Atlantic City.

Miss America 2017, Savvy Shields, former Miss Arkansas, placed the crown on her teary-eyed successor's head as the new Miss America accepted applause and cheers from the audience and judges.

Miss North Dakota emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.

Congratulations to Cara Mund of North Dakota! She is your #MissAmerica 2018! 🎉❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/xTTIkjoDjd — Miss America Org (@MissAmericaOrg) September 11, 2017

The final five contestants were from Missouri, Texas, North Dakota, New Jersey and District of Columbia.

