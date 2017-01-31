AMBER ALERT: Pasco toddler allegedly taken by father

Bane Wheeler, left, is believed to be with his father, Daniel Wheeler.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a missing A 2-year-old Pasco child.

Bane Wheeler, 2, was reported missing after his father took him from a Port Richey daycare center during what Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies described as a "possible custodial interference."

The toddler was last seen with his father Daniel Wheeler, 30, around 10 a.m. Tuesday after Daniel picked him up from the Cedarview Learning Center.

Bane has blond hair, blue eyes, a scar on his forehead and has a skintag on his inner left bicep. He was wearing a green jacket, black and blue plaid shirt, dark pants and black tennis shoes. Deputies said that Bane has croup and requires a nebulizer.

His father is described as a bald male with "sky blue" eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, khaki shorts, black shoes and white socks.

It is believed that Bane and his father are traveling in a 2005 gray/black Nissan Altima with Tennessee license tagL 9A47V9.

If you see Bane and Daniel, call 911 immediately

