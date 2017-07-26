WTSP
Close

Missing child alert issued for 13-year-old Ocala girl

Mark Bergin, WTSP 9:38 AM. EDT July 26, 2017

OCALA, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl.

Laniece Brown was last seen Tuesday at her home on the 8800 block of Juniper Road.

Brown has a disability, and it’s possible she’s with her biological mother, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who has information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the police.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories