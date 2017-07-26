Missing child alert issued for 13-year-old Ocala girl

OCALA, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl.
Laniece Brown was last seen Tuesday at her home on the 8800 block of Juniper Road.
Brown has a disability, and it’s possible she’s with her biological mother, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who has information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the police.
