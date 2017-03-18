WTSP
Missing child alert issued for 14-year-old last seen Saturday

10News staff , WTSP 6:27 AM. EDT March 19, 2017

HOMESTEAD, Fla. -- A statewide missing child alert has been issued for a 14-year-old south Florida girl.

Christelyn Robertson was reported missing Saturday.  She was last seen near the 21400 block of northeast 3rd Court in Homestead, Florida in Dade County. 

Christelyn has black hair and brown eyes.  She stands around 4 feet, 8 inches tall.  She was wearing a camouflage shirt, black jeans and no shoes.

If you have information on where she may be, please call 1-800-FL-MISSING or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.

