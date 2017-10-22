Missing child alert canceled for 3-year-old Jacksonville boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A missing child alert that had been issued for a 3-year-old Jacksonville child has been canceled.

The alert was for Amari Harley, who had last been seen in the area of the 6500 block of Arlington Road in Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement sent a notice out Sunday night that the case has been resolved and the alert canceled.

No additional details were provided.

