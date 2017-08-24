Missing child alert issued for 4-year-old Orlando boy

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 4-year-old boy.
Kyson Calderon was last seen in the 7400 block of Orlando, Florida.
Calderon was wearing a Ninja Turtles shirt with red sleeves and bright light-up Sketchers sneakers.
Authorities believe Calderon may be in the company of Gwendolyn Walker.
The two may be traveling in a 2014 gray Kia Soul with the Florida tag number EHBH84. The car has dark tints, a white Apple sticker and a white Columbia College sticker on the back bumper.
Anyone with information on Calderon’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (407)836-4357.
