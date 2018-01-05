A missing child alert has been issued for a Alachua County teen.

The alert is for 17-year-old Kaileigh Hand. She stands around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of SE 221 Street in Hawthorne, Florida.

Kaileigh was last seen wearing a gray dress, black tights and black high heels. She may be with a male, however we don’t have a description of him.

If you know anything about where she may be, call the Alachua Co. Sheriff’s Office at 352-682-8912.

