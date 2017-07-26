Missing Citrus Co. woman with dementia found because she saved her scent

We often post photos of missing people on wtsp.com and our Facebook page and ask you to share the pictures to help find them.

But a missing Citrus County woman was found a different way – through her scent. The woman, who has dementia, had been missing from her Sugarmill Woods home earlier this week.

Fortunately, she had used a scent preservation kit, which helped K-9 deputies track her down -- in fewer than five minutes!

A scent preservation kit stores someone’s unique smell so that if they’re ever missing, they'll be easy to find. Here's how it works -- a person takes a sterile pad in the kit and wipes their armpit 2-3 times. The pad is then stored inside a sealed container and if the person ever goes missing, a K-9 can track them down through their unique scent.

Pretty fascinating!

