TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Consumer alert after bat found in salad
-
Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Man dragged from plane
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Duck in a truck
-
Aftermath of I-275 and Gandy Blvd. brush fire
-
Pasco County brush fire
-
Teacher fired
-
Removed from flight EGL04102017
-
Vehicle plows into Zephyrhills business during burglary
More Stories
-
5-year-old found dead after house fire in St. PeteApr 11, 2017, 1:34 p.m.
-
Lakeland family just wants dog backApr 11, 2017, 2:14 p.m.
-
United Airlines stock loses altitude, sheds $600M in valueApr 11, 2017, 1:22 p.m.