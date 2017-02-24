Missing elderly woman reported out of Pasco

Peggy Melvin Chapman (Photo: Provided)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for an elderly woman who is without her prescription medication.

Peggy Melvin Chapman was last seen on Tuesday at the New Life Church on Trilby Road near Dade City.

Pasco Sheriff's Office said that she may be driving a white 2004 Saturn Ion with Florida Tag: 8512QI.

Call 911 or PSO at (727) 847-5878 immediately if you have information on her whereabouts.

