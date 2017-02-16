Missing endangered Holiday man located

Jesse Richard Handsaker (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

*****UPDATED, 11:13 a.m., Feb. 16, 2017*****

Pasco County Sheriff's Office reports that Jesse Handsaker has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS BELOW

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities need your help to locate a missing Holiday man with developmental issues who was last seen Thursday morning.

Pasco Sheriff's Office said Jesse Richard Handsaker, 23, has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old child and has diabetes.

Handsaker was last seen leaving his residence at 3308 Peterborough Street while not wearing clothes. He may be headed to the Red Apple Adult Education Center in New Port Richey.

If you have information on Handsaker's whereabouts, call 800-706-2488 immediately.

