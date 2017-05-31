Missing Haines City woman last heard from Sunday

Haines City police are looking for a woman missing since the weekend..

Yanela Lorenta was last seen leaving her home in the 300 block of Cherokee Avenue Sunday and was last heard from through text message to a family member later that evening.

Her car, a white 2013 Kia Optima, was later found parked off Old Polk City Road, east of County Road 557 in Haines City.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 125lbs., has brown hair, brown eyes, a scar on right thigh, surgical scars on abdomen and a naval ring.

She was last seen wearing a red and white flannel long sleeve shirt, white T-shirt with black letters, short dark colored shorts and black shoes with white soles.

If you have any information about Yanela and wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, please contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Anonymity is Guaranteed!

