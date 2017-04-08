Missing man reported in Polk County

Patrick Issac Rodney

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A missing Haines City man with diagnosed short-term memory loss and other medical issues has been missing since Wednesday.

Patrick Isaac Rodney, 62, was last seen at The Brother's Barbershop at 35564 Highway 27 around 7:00 p.m. on April 5. He left the barbershop on foot and does not have a permanent residence, Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Rodney has gray hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-feet-8 inches in height and weighs 230 pounds. PCSO said that he walks with a black cane and suffers from diabetes, AFIB and congenital heart disease in addition to the short-term memory loss.

If you have information on Rodney's whereabouts call PCSO at 863-298-6200 or Det. Paul McLeod at 863-287-4562.

