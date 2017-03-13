Missing St. Pete man with schizophrenia reported

Benjamin Chapinsky (Photo: St Petersburg Police)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are searching for a 51-year-old St. Petersburg man who is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Benjamin Chapinsky was reported missing on Sunday from his residence at the 4000 block of 22nd Street North. He was last seen Saturday around 10 p.m.

Chapinsky has the reasoning ability of a 10 to 12-year-old child and becomes delusional when he is off his medication, according to St. Petersburg Police Department.

If you have information on Chapinsky's whereabouts, call SPPD at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus the tip to TIP411.

