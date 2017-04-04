Missing teenager reported in Manatee County

Andrew Brewster (Photo: Provided)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 17-year-old Bradenton boy who requires his daily medication was reported missing by his mother after he left his home Sunday and did not return.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office said that Andrew Brewster left the area at the 6600 block of 1st Avenue East in Bradenton and does not have a cell phone on him. Brewster has not contacted any of his family members.

If you have any information on Brewster's whereabouts, call MCSO at 941-747-3011.

