Missing Tennessee girl may be in Pasco

Alysa Bishop

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Franklin, Tennessee may be in Pasco County, deputies said Thursday.

Authorities are looking for Alysa Bishop, who was last seen on November 29, 2016. She is described as a white female, weighing 150 pounds and is 5-feet-4 inches in height. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Missing: Alysa Bishop- Bishop went missing from Tennessee, but may be staying somewhere in Pasco County. Have info? Call 1-800-706-2488 pic.twitter.com/otLWYO4qi3 — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) March 30, 2017

If you have information on Bishop's whereabouts, call 800-706-2488.

© 2017 WTSP-TV