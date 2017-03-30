WTSP
Close

Missing Tennessee girl may be in Pasco

10News Staff , WTSP 3:23 PM. EDT March 30, 2017

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Franklin, Tennessee may be in Pasco County, deputies said Thursday.

Authorities are looking for Alysa Bishop, who was last seen on November 29, 2016. She is described as a white female, weighing 150 pounds and is 5-feet-4 inches in height. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on Bishop's whereabouts, call 800-706-2488.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories