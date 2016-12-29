Missing woman, 5-year-old great-granddaughter found alive

Barbara Briley (left) and La'Myra Briley (right) (Photo: Family Photos)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman and her great-granddaughter, who had been missing since they vanished on Christmas Eve, were found alive.

71-year-old Barbara Briley and 5-year-old La'Myra were on their way to North Carolina from New Jersey to visit family when they disappeared.

The two last were seen on Christmas Eve in Barbara's car at an Exxon gas station in Ruther Glen, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said a person in Dinwiddie County found Briley and La'Myra after spotting Briley's vehicle on his property at least one mile from the roadway.

The woman and child were about 45 feet away from the car, sitting against a tree.

Briley was unconscious when the man found the pair. He called police, and emergency crews came to the home.

Briley was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment. La'Myra was alert and appeared to be okay but was taken for a medical evaluation.

It appears the Briley turned off of Nash Rd. and began to drive down a dirt road before pulling into the woods. She then drove over a small tree and attempted to back-up before the vehicle became stuck in a remote area of the property.

Evidence suggests that the two were there for several days, but thankfully had enough food and water to sustain them.

Foul play is not suspected in this incident.

5-year-old La'Myra has been reunited with her family.