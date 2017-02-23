Isamar Martinez was driving a Mitsubishi Mirage.

Osceola County deputies said a woman who has been reported missing is believed to be headed to Sarasota.

Isamar Martinez, 26, was last seen in the Bellalago Subdivision area of Osceola County.

She is white, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

She was driving a 2015 blue Mitsubishi Mirage four-door hatchback with Florida tag Y28-QZU.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222



