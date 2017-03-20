Missouri woman dies after Brazilian butt lift procedure in Florida

Police said in a news release that Ranika Hall of Kansas City died Thursday after undergoing surgery on her buttocks at the Eres Plastic Surgery clinic in Hialeah, Fla. GoFundMe photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in Florida are investigating after a 25-year-old Missouri woman died after undergoing a cosmetic procedure at a Miami-area surgery center.



Police in Hialeah, Florida, said in a news release that Ranika Hall of Kansas City died Thursday after undergoing surgery on her buttocks at the Eres Plastic Surgery clinic in Hialeah.



Police say emergency responders were sent to the clinic about 9 p.m. Thursday after fielding a call that Hall was not breathing. She died about an hour later at a hospital.

Her mother has started a gofundme page in the hopes of raising enough money to bring her daughter's body back to Missouri for burial. The mother posted: "My beautiful daughter went to miami,Fl to have a high profile procedure done which was take her fatty tissue out her stomach and placed elsewhere.My baby left wednesday 3/15/17 perfectly fine and healthy which was the last time i talked to her and seen her.Her procedure was schedule for 3/16/17 at 130 miami time she sent a text at 1140 thursday morning letting ys no it was about that time.Never knew that would be the last time i would hear from her.She has a beautiful 1yr old daughter that i need to bring her body back for a proper burial.If you can donate anything please please do so.Thank you."



The Miami Herald reports that Hialeah police are investigating with the Florida Department of Health and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

The clinic said in a statement Friday night that it is "deeply saddened by what has occurred."

According to the Miami Herald, Hall’s death is the fourth death since 2013 — two last year alone — at a network of clinics connected to a Miami physician, Ismael Labrador, and his ex-wife, Aimee De la Rosa.

