Mixed reaction to Cross-Bay Ferry ridership stats

TAMPA – December stats showed 5,400 tickets sold for the Cross-Bay Ferry, which has project backers touting the initial results as a success.

"It's exceeded our expectations,” said project advisor Ed Turanchik. "It's a pilot project, it can only do so much. It's only one boat, it's got limited hours of operation."

"We understand there's a good weekend and evening market, I think we understand there's not a good commuter market between the two cities. We always knew that but we're getting data about that,” he added.

But not everyone shares the view that the service is worth what it’s costing taxpayers.

"I think the December cross-bay ridership numbers continue to prove that the pilot project is a waste of the citizens' money,” said Gulfport city council member Dan Liedtke.

"A successful public transportation project has to, either, a, save people money, or b, save people time, or c, both, and this does none of those."

