Woman charged after snake bites baby

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
10Investigates: cover-up at Port Richey P.D.?
-
Missing Escambia County girl found dead
-
Body of missing woman believed found
-
Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating
-
Orlando shooting leaves 6 dead
-
Man shot by neighbor after trying to drown his infant twins
-
FHP's new squad cars
-
Detectives investigating baby's death
-
Rain on the way for your Sunday
-
Watch the unedited exchange between Noah Pransky & Chief DeCanio
More Stories
-
Highlands Co. woman let snake bite toddler, deputies sayJun. 6, 2017, 4:44 p.m.
-
WATCH: Man stuffs 15 bottles of motor oil, 30 DVDs…Jun. 6, 2017, 11:31 a.m.
-
Rabies alert issued for part of HillsboroughJun. 6, 2017, 3:33 p.m.