Mom outraged after child sent home with sexual preference note

Manatee School for the Arts (Photo: Google Earth)

A Manatee County mom is questioning whether her 12-year-old daughter’s middle school counselor went too far.

The counselor sent the child home with information about sexual orientation, and how her parents might react if she told them she thought she might be gay.

Susanna Condon's mom posted her concerns on Facebook. She is not happy about a pair of documents she says Manatee School of the Arts sent home after the girl told a school counselor she thought she might be gay.

Condon says the sexuality issue isn’t what bothers her. She and her daughter have talked about it openly.

"I don't judge any of that," Condon said. "I don't know what she will be later on. I just think that is my discussion to have with her."

But the documents, Condon said, clearly state they’re geared toward young *adults, and warn students their parents may become adversarial. Threatening to withdrawing college finances. Forcing a child out of the house.

"I was having an issue with the wording on the document which seem to be inflammatory against the parents."

So Condon took to social media, posting the documents on Facebook and asking other parents what they think, and it caught fire.

Ann Marie wrote, “I see an attempt to help kids deal with bad parents so they don't kill themselves or end up homeless and scarred for life.”

But others said the documents "sound like it's making the parents out to be the bad guy".

"I would demand a full public apology," said one comment

"Ask the principal if this was actually approved material," said another.

MSA Principal Bill Jones says he doesn’t see any reason to discipline his school counselor. The resources provided to the student are readily available through the Florida Department of Education website.

"Anything that he did in this case was well intended," Jones said of the counselor. "And there's nothing subversive, nothing nefarious or anything like that.



That doesn't safisfy Condon's concerns.

"I believe she's 12 and should be going to school to learn math and she should be focusing on reading and writing."

School officials say they will at least look into whether there are other materials out there to maybe less offensive to parents but at this point they don't believe any further disciplinary action is warranted.

We reached out to Manatee County Schools to see if they intended to get involved, but they say that because MSA is a charter school, those decisions are largely left up to them.

