Montessori school teacher arrested for sex with student

Matthew James Minton (Photo: Venice Police Department)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- Venice Police have arrested a teacher at the Island Village Montessori School on multiple charges related to sexual contact with one of his students.

Matthew James Minton, 24, was arrested at his home for sex crimes against an underage female victim. Minton was a middle school teacher at the Island Village Montessori School located at 2001 Pine brook Rd. in Venice. The sexual acts happened on school grounds from December 2015 until the end of the school year in May 2016. The victim was one of his students and was between the ages of 13 and 14 when the crime occurred.

The victim is receiving all appropriate care and support through her family. School officials have been notified of the arrest and have provided full cooperation during the investigation.

Minton is currently incarcerated at the Sarasota County Jail. His charges are as follows:

• Sexual battery of a victim over 12 years of age and under 18 years of age – no bond

• Lewd and lascivious battery of a victim age 12-16 -- $75,000 bond

• Obscene communication: Using a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child -- $50,000 bond

