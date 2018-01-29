More dead humpback whales are washing up on East Coast

More dead humpback whales are washing up on the East Coast, according to NOAA Fisheries, the branch of the government that deals with marine mammals.

"We've declared what's known as an unusual mortality event," said Claire Surrey-Marsden, of NOAA Fisheries.

A 30-foot humpback washed onto Fernandina Beach Sunday morning.

"This whale is not a full-grown adult," Surrey-Marsden said. "It's also not a calf that might be dependent on its mother, so we call them juvenile whales.

Workers are burying the whale piece by piece but only after dissecting the animal to figure out how it died.

"We have noticed an uptick in deaths that may have been caused by ship strikes," Surrey-Marsden said. "We're doing a very thorough investigation to determine if that's the same case with this whale or if it could be from fishing gear interaction or something like toxins or disease."

A crowd gathered to watch the scientists work Monday.

"I've never been anywhere near anything like this," said Cathy Klein, who's lived by this stretch of beach for 10 years. "It's just fascinating."

Investigators spoke to neighbors like Klein, and answered any questions they had.

"Situations like this are great for us to outreach and explain a little bit about whales and why they're important to us and how they can sometimes fall prey to human interactions that might cause their mortality," Surrey-Marsden said.

"It's sad," Klein said. "If there is anything that can be done to stop this, if there's any way we could learn from that, that'd be great."

