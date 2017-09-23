More than $50M worth of cocaine dropped off in St. Pete

(U.S. Coast Guard)

More than $50M worth of cocaine was offloaded in St. Petersburg recently, the result of a Coast Guard operation in the Caribbean.

Crewmembers brought the roughly 1,800 kilos of cocaine into port this past weekend. The drugs were seized by the crew on the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma in August.

"This offload sends a direct message to those that seek to exploit a disaster to smuggle contraband at sea, that our operations continue to support border and national security. While we continue to support hurricane response efforts, our interagency partners at the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice remain focused and committed to dismantling these criminal organizations." said Rear Adm. Peter Brown.

© 2017 WTSP-TV