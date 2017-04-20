15 people injured in Polk Co. school bus crash

A school bus was involved in a crash in the Davenport/Loughman this afternoon, Polk County sheriff's deputies said.

The crash took place about 3:30 p.m. at Ronald Reagan Parkway at Champions Gate Boulevard and involved several other vehicles.

12 people from the bus and three people from other vehicles have been taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to the Polk County Board of County Commissioners.

A Polk County schools official said the bus transports students from Citrus Ridge: A Civics Academy, and that there were about 70 people on the bus.

