More than a dozen people hurt in St. Pete crash

More than a dozen people were injured in a crash between a bus and a vehicle Tuesday evening, St. Petersburg police say.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., a PSTA bus and a Honda Civic collided on Central Avenue at 48th Street, police said.

No one was seriously injured, but more than a dozen people, including the Honda driver, were transported to three different hospitals.

Central Avenue will remain closed for the investigation.

