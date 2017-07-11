More than a dozen people hurt in St. Pete crash

WTSP
10News WTSP , WTSP 7:42 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

More than a dozen people were injured in a crash between a bus and a vehicle Tuesday evening, St. Petersburg police say.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., a PSTA bus and a Honda Civic collided on Central Avenue at 48th Street, police said.

No one was seriously injured, but more than a dozen people, including the Honda driver, were transported to three different hospitals.

Central Avenue will remain closed for the investigation.

