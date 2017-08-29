Morgan's Point Resort brothers pull 50+ Harvey victims to safety in Houston

Three brothers from Morgan's Point Resort drove to Houston Monday morning to help rescue those stranded by rising flood waters resulting from Hurricane Harvey.

The Rance brothers: Chris, Cory and Casey brought three jet skis, an RV and a flat bed tow truck. They even downloaded an app that helps them pinpoint where victims are. The brothers pulled multiple victims to safety in flooded neighborhoods Monday.

"I was nervous," their mother Linda Rance told KCEN-TV. "But, I know they are very strong men. And, I know they are together, and I know that they are okay."

As of Monday evening, they had already rescued more than 50 people, according to Channel 6 News Reporter Jasmin Caldwell, who spoke with their mom.

