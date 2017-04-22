Mother of boy killed by falling TV says she learned of death on Facebook

Ashley Hoover said she has been trying to regain custody of her children, including Christian.

The mother of a Jacksonville boy who was killed Friday when a TV fell on him says she learned of the death through social media, and she is outraged.

Ashley Hoover, the biological mother of Christian Deron Dozier, 8, told our news partners at WKMG that she found out over Facebook about the death, and she never received a call from the boy's foster mother.

Hoover told WKMG she lost custody of her son and two daughters about five years ago after she was charged with drug offenses. She said she has cleaned up her life and has been trying to regain custody.

She said she is going to drive to Jacksonville to try to get some answers.

Christian was killed when he was lying on his back on the floor, kicking the TV stand. The TV moved back, bounced off the wall and fell on him.

