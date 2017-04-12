Mother of slain Sarasota girl has died

Carlie Brucia was kidnapped and killed in 2004. (Photo: Surveillance image)

The mother of Carlie Brucia, a little girl who was abducted, raped and murdered in 2004, has died.

Susan Schorpen, 47, died Monday, our news partners at WWSB have reported. No cause of death has been announced, but foul play is not suspected.

Brucia was the subject of a days-long search after she disappeared in February 2004. Her body was found behind a Sarasota church.

Joseph Smith was convicted of abducting, raping and killing Brucia behind a car wash on Bee Ridge Road. He was sentenced to death in March 2006. In March, he appealed his death sentence.

© 2017 WTSP-TV