Mother pulls out gun when son's haircut takes too long

CLEVELAND -- A shocking surveillance video shows a woman pulling a gun on students at a local hairstyling and barber college.

The victim, Al Pugh, says he was cutting a woman’s son’s hair on Good Friday when she became upset that it was taking too long.

Soon after the instructor took over, the woman came back to the chair with her purse.

“We exchanged a few words, next thing I know, she ups and pulls a gun out on me,” Pugh said.

Surveillance video shows the mother taking out a gun, holding it in front of her, and pointing it at the barbers.

She quickly puts it back in her purse, but her child is still sitting in the chair.

"Just imagine if the gun would have went off and it would have missed me, hit me and then it would have hit her son,” Pugh said. “All over a haircut?"

The instructor who took over the haircut, Marilyn Medina, said the woman’s behavior was unacceptable and she finished the job to get the woman out of the shop as soon as possible.

"You never know what was her intention, if she was really going to shoot, if she was gonna be hurting someone, you never know,” Medina said.

Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County is asking for help in identifying the woman who left shortly after the incident.

She faces charges of aggravated menacing.

