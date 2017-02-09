Mother's terror at drive-thru window

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
High-wire performers recovering after fall
-
Polk City Crash
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
I-4 Stonehenge tear-down
-
Tampa Housing Authority spending under scrutiny
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Woman says mold is making her sick
-
Eclipse and comet sharing Friday sky
-
Popular pet medicine may be dangerous
-
10News Classic: Airstream Stonehenge goes up on I-4
More Stories
-
Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel banFeb. 9, 2017, 5:31 p.m.
-
Sheriff: Burglars got into house through doggy doorFeb. 9, 2017, 3:31 p.m.
-
Photo of newly adopted pit bull snuggling mom goes viralFeb. 9, 2017, 1:14 p.m.