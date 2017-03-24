Motorcycle rider crashes into concrete barrier in Clearwater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A rider on a motorcycle crashed into a concrete barrier then another vehicle on Gulf Boulevard on Sand Key overnight Friday and was critically injured.

Clearwater Police Department said Lance Eric Falzone, 54, was attempting to pass three other vehicles at one time at the 1600 block of Gulf. Blvd. before colliding with the barrier around 12:20 a.m.

The collision sent Falzone's motorcycle into a Nissan Sentra driven by Chelsea Bhagwandin, 20, who was not injured.

Falzone was taken to Bayfront Medical Center St. Petersburg where he is in critical condition.

The crash closed Gulf Blvd. for about four hours and has since been reopened.

