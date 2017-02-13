Motorcyclist charged with hitting student getting off bus

Rico Nicole Vickers was charged with failing to stop for unloading school bus, driving a vehicle on sidewalk, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and driving while license suspended or revoked.

TAMPA, Fla. -- A 10-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was struck while getting off a school Bus Monday afternoon. The motorcyclist is charged.

About 2:15 p.m. Monday, Diamies Muniz, 10, was struck by a 80cc motorcycle while getting off of a Hillsborough County school bus from Shaw Elementary School at 15th Street North in front of Shadow Pines Apartments.

Muniz got out of the bus and onto the west sidewalk of 15th Street when he was struck by a motorcycle driven by Rico Nicole Vickers, 19, who was passing the stopped bus on the sidewalk. Vickers tried to avoid the students by laying the motorcycle down, but struck Muniz in the legs. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Vickers was going to go to the hospital with family members due to contusions to the face and head. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Vickers was charged with failing to stop for unloading school bus, driving a vehicle on sidewalk, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and driving while license suspended or revoked.

