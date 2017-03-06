WTSP
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in Citrus

10News Staff , WTSP 9:11 AM. EST March 06, 2017

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- A Chiefland man was killed while riding his motorcycle on US-19 Saturday after he crashed into a deer which ran in front of him.

Florida Highway Patrol said Bobby Lee Williams, 24, was riding on US-19 approaching West Bentbow Path in Crystal River when a deer ran into his oncoming path around 6:58 p.m.

The collision caused Williams' motorcycle to overturn, causing him fatal injuries. He was transported to an Seven Rivers Regional Medical Center where he later died.

 

