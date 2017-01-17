Motorcyclist dies in St. Petersburg crash

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday in a crash, St. Petersburg police said.

About 12:24 p.m., Anthony Richard Farmer was driving a motorcycle northbound on 34th Street North faster than the posted speed limit of 35 mph, police said. He was making aggressive lane changes between vehicles on the roadway.

He did not slow down when the light turned red as he approached the intersection at 5th Avenue North and ran into the side of a Toyota sedan, driven by Diane Lori Stegman, 60, police said.

The Toyota had been southbound on 34th Street and was in the intersection in the process of making a U-turn back onto 34th Street's northbound lanes at the time of the impact.

Farmer was transported to Bayfront Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No charges are pending.

