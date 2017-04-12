Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Tampa

A Tampa motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash near the intersection of Riga Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on April 12, 2017. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

TAMPA -- A Tampa man was critically injured in a crash after another driver pulled out in front of the oncoming path of his motorcycle as he was riding on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Tuesday night.

Joxel Lozada-Flores, 27, was riding eastbound on Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. when the driver of a PT Cruiser, Douglas Maine Jr.turned right onto the road and changed lanes into the motorcycle's path, according to the crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lozada-Flores then collided with the rear of the PT Cruiser and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Paramedics took Lozada-Flores to Tampa General Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

FHP said that charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

