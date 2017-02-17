Motorcyclist killed in Hernando crash

Motorcycle wheel

A 69-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday afternoon near Hernando Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a 2006 Yamaha ridden by Jerry J. Hollinger, of Spring Hill, was southbound on Shoal Line Boulevard south of Osowaw Boulevard when for unknown reasons went onto the shoulder of the road. Holliger tried to steer back onto the road, but overcorrected, overturning the motorcycle.

Hollinger was ejected from the motorcycle. He died at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet, troopers said.

