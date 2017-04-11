Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash

A 73-year-old motorcyclist has died after a Monday afternoon crash in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 12:30 p.m., a 2017 Harley Davidson Triglide driven by Barrish K. Flashner, of Trinity, was southbound on Duck Slough Boulevard approaching a curve north of Green Ridge Drive.

Troopers said Flashner lost control of the motorcycle while trying to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle stuck the curb, went over the sidewalk and struck a metal fence.

Flashner was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital, where he died.

